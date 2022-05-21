Submit Release
From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

May 21

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my best wishes and sincere congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Independence Day.

As a result of large-scale and effective reforms implemented in all areas under your leadership in recent years, the living standards and welfare of your people are constantly improving, historical justice is being restored, and the influence and credibility of your country in the international arena are growing in all areas.

I am confident that through our joint and determined efforts, the constantly developing multifaceted and long-term relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will continue to expand, and our strategic partnership will raise to a completely new level in the coming years as a result of high-level talks between our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to wish you and your family the best of health, happiness, new accomplishments in your high state activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace, sustainable development and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

