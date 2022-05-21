Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,326 in the last 365 days.

From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

AZERBAIJAN, May 21 - 21 may 2022, 18:36

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country’s national day - the Independence Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater development and prosperity.

With respect and appreciation to Your Excellency,

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

You just read:

From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.