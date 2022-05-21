Submit Release
Traffic alert – Beebe rd in Derby closed by N Derby rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

BEEBE Road is blocked in the area of N DERBY Rd due to a Trees and lines down.  Responders are scene now working to clear the roadway.  This incident is expected to last for a couple hours or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

