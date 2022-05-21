Traffic alert – Beebe rd in Derby closed by N Derby rd
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
BEEBE Road is blocked in the area of N DERBY Rd due to a Trees and lines down. Responders are scene now working to clear the roadway. This incident is expected to last for a couple hours or until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.