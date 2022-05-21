The Hazards of Water Damage
There are several hazards after water damage that can affect not only a home or an office but people's health, too.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether from an air conditioning leak, pipe bursting, or a flood, there are several hazards after water damage. Severe property damage can result if water sits or absorbs into a property's structure. Water will cause flooring and drywall to become weak or warped. Some visual signs can be peeling paint or wallpaper, unsightly stains and yellowing, and even worse, musty odors.
Serious health concerns can also occur. Water can contain different types of contaminants that can be dangerous. These contaminants can be dirt, bacteria, toxic chemicals, and more. When water is left in walls or flooring there can also be microbial growth in as little as 24 hours. Stagnant water will attract bugs and fungus, who thrive in humid conditions. Possible risks are respiratory infections, shortness of breath, allergies, sinus congestion and irritations of the eyes, nose, and throat.
When water damage happens, it is helpful to be prepared by having the contact of a trusted water damage restoration company on hand. No matter how minor the flooding is it's almost always unexpected and can be devastating. It is crucial to the well-being of your property and health that you quickly dry out the structure and remove all moisture and hazardous debris. This will help recover the property and prevent health issues.
