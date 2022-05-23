Queer Podcast, Hello Wonderful, Launches Kickstarter Campaign
The Short-term Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Podcast Further Activism Quest
Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello Wonderful Podcast, the queer podcast, launched its short-term crowdfunding campaign starting today, which runs through June 13, 2022.
— Barbara Gittings
Hello Wonderful was created by clinical psychologist, Dr. Terry Dornak, PsyD, whom is passionate about social justice and multiculturalism. A member of the queer community herself, Dr. Dornak said she “wanted to do more activism than what I was already doing with my practice, so the podcast was born.”
Hello Wonderful podcast fights to break stigma and stereotypes about the Queer/LGBTQplus community with storytelling and humor. In each episode, Dr. Dornak interviews a new guest from the queer community, and the guest is asked to tell a story from their life, any story of their choosing.
“Storytelling has power”, says Dr. Dornak, “and it is the power of others that has created stigma and stereotypes”. Dr. Dornak says that by allowing members of the queer community to tell their own stories, they are taking back the power that has been taken from them.
The podcast has gathered quite a following. One reviewer said, “This is an incredible (and timely) podcast for members of the LGBTQ community and allies to the community! Dr. Terry Dornak, and her guests offer unique perspectives and insights each episode.” Another reviewer shared, “this episode really struck a chord with me. For anyone who identifies as LBTQIA+, this pod is fantastic.”
Dr. Dornak creates the podcast from Chicago, Illinois and currently edits and produces the show herself, which she says is quite a bit of work as she is also the Clinical Director and CEO of Chicago Psych Therapy Group, Inc. which has a second location in Fort Myers, Florida.
The purpose of the crowdfunding campaign is to grow the podcast from project to business in the effort of continuing its activism core. Per Dr Dornak, the podcast “needs more hands to help create as right now two is definitely not enough”.
Each of Hello Wonderful’s campaign tiers is named after a queer celebrity and has something to offer their pledgers. With a one-time pledge of $10, “Laverne Cox” offers Discord and Facebook members which will allow group activities, a personal thank you message, and “Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay! 🏳️🌈🦄😍” Phone Wallpaper. “Lady Gaga”, a pledge of $25, includes assorted stickers, a physical thank you note, and everything under Laverne Cox. There are other tiers available with offerings, and Dr. Dornak states that “all support of any amount is welcome”.
Hello Wonderful has until June 13, 2022 to reach their goal of $82,000.
