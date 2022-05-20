Senate Resolution 299 Printer's Number 1657
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWNE,
CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, FLYNN, FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MENSCH, COSTA AND
BAKER, MAY 20, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 15 through 21, 2022, as "Emergency
Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public
service; and
WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are
ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a
day, seven days a week; and
WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically
improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience
sudden illness or injury; and
WHEREAS, Emergency medical services have grown to fill a gap
by providing important out-of-hospital care, including
preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to
telemedicine; and
WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of
first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics,
emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers,
