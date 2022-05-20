Senate Resolution 299 Printer's Number 1657

PENNSYLVANIA, May 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1657

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

299

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, MUTH, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWNE,

CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, FLYNN, FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA, COMITTA, MENSCH, COSTA AND

BAKER, MAY 20, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 20, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 15 through 21, 2022, as "Emergency

Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services are a vital public

service; and

WHEREAS, The members of emergency medical services teams are

ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a

day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality emergency care dramatically

improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience

sudden illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, Emergency medical services have grown to fill a gap

by providing important out-of-hospital care, including

preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to

telemedicine; and

WHEREAS, The emergency medical services system consists of

first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics,

emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers,

