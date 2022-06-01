Cube Therapy Billing - Tailored Billing solutions for ABA therapy providers.
Professional, excellent communication invested in working collaboratively, willing to help outside of credentialing. We love them!! ”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cube Team includes a specialised set of billing capabilities created by ABA billing specialists. ABA practises offer a multitude of services independent of their location (clinic, school, home or community). As with any other medical practise, copayments and office services will be billed to patients to settle the account. Copayments, deductibles, private insurance, and Medicaid complexity are real, and practitioners are unable to keep up with the process due to its rapid evolution.
— A Client
Cube Therapy Billing provides comprehensive ABA billing services and acts as a mediator with insurance companies to resolve cash flow difficulties. As a result of underpricing, coding problems, non-reimbursed claims, and missed charges, ABA providers face the risk of losing significant amounts of money annually. Cube's output is of the highest quality and accuracy, and these losses are eliminated.
Cube Therapy Billing provides an end to end therapy billing services:
1) Insurance Eligibility
2) Patient Demographics Entry
3) Charge/session Entry
4) Claims Submission
5) Payment Posting
6) Account Receivables Follow-up
7) Denial Management
8) Patient Statements
ABA billing codes, payer coverage policies, reimbursement levels, and billing laws are always evolving. To handle these changes effectively, ABA clinicians must stay updated on new payer policies, state ABA coverage legislation, and other pertinent information. By partnering with Cube Therapy Billing, a company gains access to this industry expertise, while ABA therapists maintain these ever changing payer laws and billing standards.
Cube recognizes that billing is a burden for ABA therapists. Time spent on the phone with payers, tracking claims, and filing appeals drains costly resources that could be better utilized developing other business areas. A company that specialises in ABA billing allows these time-consuming tasks to be outsourced while optimizing reimbursement.
Cube Therapy Billing provides the solution a business needs to develop its practise and provide the finest quality service to its clients, by enhancing insurance revenue and decreasing administrative responsibilities. Cube Therapy Billing provides a full system for billing and collection, enabling ABA centres to focus on what is most important: clients.
Cube can integrate with any existing billing software, eliminating the need for businesses to switch billing systems. For additional information, please visit www.cubetherapybilling.com or email info@cubetherapybilling.com.
Veronica Cruz
Cube Therapy Billing, LLC
+1 302-532-7576
info@cubetherapybilling.com
