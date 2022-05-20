Silver Alert-Located

Submit Release
On May 20, 2022, at approximately 1206 hours, Elizabeth Serna contacted Gilbert PD to report her husband, Reynaldo "Ray" Serna, as a missing adult. Elizabeth last saw Ray at 0745 hours and did not notice he was gone until 1206 hours, at the time of the call. She determined he left the area in a blue 2012 Chevrolet Equinox bearing TX license plate,"GWC7158". Elizabeth could not provide a clothing description for her husband and stated he left his phone and wallet at their residence. Ray has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia. The Subject has been located.

