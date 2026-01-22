Submit Release
Southern Canine District (Drug Enforcement Bureau) Conducts Significant Narcotics Seizure on Interstate 10

Casa Grande, AZ — On January 17, 2026, A trooper assigned to Highway Patrol District Six (Casa Grande) conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe, near westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 200 (Sunland Gin Rd.) in Casa Grande for an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop, the trooper asked for assistance from a Drug Enforcement Bureau, Southern Canine District trooper to respond. The troopers observed indicators consistent with criminal activity, and the canine trooper conducted a consent search of the Tahoe. During the search, approximately 40.5 pounds of cocaine were discovered, concealed within a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s center console.

 

 

AZDPS Detectives from the Pinal Narcotics Squad responded to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, one subject was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail:

  • Name: Francisco Javier Mascarenas
  • City of Residence: Rio Rico, AZ
  • Age: 38
  • Report Number: I26003610
     

 

Charges include:

  • Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale
  • Possession of Narcotic Drugs for Sale

 

This seizure represents a significant disruption to the illegal drug supply and underscores the ongoing commitment of AZDPS to keeping Arizona’s communities safe.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

