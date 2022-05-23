aiXplain Brings Transformative Multilingual Access to ACL with AI

aiXplain PR logo-Dark Mode aiXplain-X-PR-Logo

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of their Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiatives, aiXplain announces a collaboration with the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) by translating ACL 2022 conference paper titles, abstracts, and presentations. With this joint effort, AI solutions powered by aiXplain are enabling accessibility to a diverse multi-national audience.

As an ACL D&I sponsor, aiXplain is leveraging their infrastructure to transform a wide selection of ACL content into easily accessible multilingual content by providing translation, dubbing, and subtitling services to enable access, and extended participation, for members and researchers worldwide.

ACL is an international scientific and professional organization dedicated to people working in the field of natural language processing (NLP), tackling problems and pushing the boundaries when it comes to computational linguistics. In their annual conference, the organization welcomes a diverse group of over 10,000 attendees from around the world, working on solutions serving the NLP industry. Attendees include AI/ML scientists, developers, and specialists along with enterprises and startups. To serve the ACL community, aiXplain is supporting the association’s diversity and inclusion efforts through their AI-powered language services. Hence, members seeking translated versions of all conference-related materials from scientific papers to talks can easily do so on aiXplain.

From full access to written content including paper titles, abstracts and frequently-used terms to dubbed and closed captioned recorded sessions, members can also explore and enjoy other tools and services available on aiXplain. To support members in their model development journey, aiXplain enables members to build, diagnose, and improve AI/ML systems and datasets; continuously, efficiently and effortlessly. Members can benchmark single, or multi-functional pipelines to gain insight into optimal performance enhancement viability. Quality, latency, speed, footprint, cost, bias, and drift tracking are all currently available as benchmarking metrics, and members can now engage human-in-the-loop evaluation specialists, as needed. Leveraging an array of pipeline model augmentation technologies and labeling techniques, aiXplain Designer and aiXplain FineTuner provide the customizable data selection insights required for optimal baseline system re-training.

Beyond the domain of supporting the association’ D&I initiatives, aiXplain will also be hosting data to support the association as they drive their community to utilize the gathered data. Members are encouraged to work on and utilize these datasets as a baseline for garnering the development of NLP systems to be showcased in future conferences.

