DOH News Release: Celebrate graduates safely

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) salutes the Class of 2022. DOH recognizes the importance of graduations and what they mean to Hawai’i families. DOH encourages graduates and their families to celebrate safely.

Here are tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while honoring our graduates.

  • Celebrate outdoors
  • Wear masks outdoors if crowded
  • Wear masks indoors
  • Reduce indoor gathering sizes
  • Have multiple small get-togethers rather than one large event
  • Use fans and open windows to improve ventilation
  • Spread out and maintain distance

Hawai‘i is averaging more than 925 new cases of COVID-19 every day. The true number of cases in the community is much higher as tests taken at home do not appear in the official data.

The CDC considers O’ahu, Maui, and Kaua’i to have high levels of COVID-19. Hawaii Island, Moloka’i and Lanai are also experiencing increasing case counts.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

