AEROAUTO RECEIVES DELIVERY OF THE AIR ONE

AEROAUTO SHOWROOM HIGHLIGHTING THE AIR ONE

World's First Urban Air Mobility Showroom and Dealership Receives The AIR ONE

The AIR ONE will be just the beginning!” — Sean Borman CEO

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeroauto Aeromall will receive its first showroom model, the AIR ONE, from the manufacturer AIR EV (www.airev.aero), while it is on its World Tour after its latest successful stop last weekend at the Kentucky Derby. AEROAUTO Sales & Service Center is facilitating the newest form of luxury transportation that radically transforms the movement of people and their cargo.

The AIR ONE will be showcased and Aeroauto will be taking reservations for its purchase. The full-size model AIR ONE will be in Stuart, Florida at Witham Field at the facilities of SkyBlue Jet Aviation, skyblueja.com, as it has partnered with Aeroauto as its Flight Academy to all their new customers of the vehicles being sold. SkyBlue Jet Aviation specializes in flight training, from the very basic to training for corporate pilots. SkyBlue also provides Maintenance Services to most aircraft. SkyBlue intends to develop flight training programs for each particular scenario as well as maintenance in conjunction with each manufacturer’s procedures.

Complementary to ongoing development of air taxis for commercial use, AIR ONE allows individual consumers to experience the freedom of flight on their own terms. Capable of taking off and landing on any flat surface, the all-electric aircraft offers a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge at speeds up to 155 mph (250 km/h). With collapsible wings, AIR ONE can be stored in most garages, driveways, and is suitable for trailer hauls. Sean Borman, CEO states, ”AIR ONE will be just the beginning as we plan to partner with many different manufacturers in this ever developing industry.”

Aeroauto is currently building its one-of-a-kind, high-tech showroom and service center to provide the Gold Standard of sales and service to all of their newest family members. The first physical store in the world entirely dedicated to the UAM sector. The new Aeroauto Dealership will be a space where customers can experience the various innovative products in the eVTOL world and our services with a direct approach. In our showroom, there are experts to help visitors obtain all the information they need to guide them in purchasing their vehicle, whether it is for personal or commercial use. Our expert mechanics will also be present to solve your problems, carry out repairs and help customers with their vehicle customization. Aeroauto will provide sales, service maintenance, customization, insurance, and flight training to each of their personal and commercial use customers.

Aeroauto will establish close relationships with each of their consumers through training, customizing, and maintaining their vehicles of the future. Aeroauto will be the only North American specialized service provider to these newest vehicles. “We are extremely fortunate to have this wonderful partnership with AIR as their only North American Brand Ambassador. AIR has become visionary in their pursuit of the future of travel” says Mr. Borman.

To reserve a time to see the AIR ONE and/or meet your future flight instructor, please contact www.aeroautosales.com. If you have any questions, please call us toll free at 844-FLY-DRIVE.