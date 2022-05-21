Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,595 in the last 365 days.

Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit">Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit HELENA -- A federal judge granted Montana Attorney General…

HELENA — A federal judge granted Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s request for a preliminary injunction in his case with other state attorneys general to prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 immigration restrictions in place.

“Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed with the crisis at the border and lifting Title 42 would have made it even worse, resulting in more illicit drugs coming across the border and crime increases across the nation – including right here in Montana. President Biden must secure the border and I won’t stop fighting his dangerous border policies until he does,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Click here to read about the lawsuit to keep the Title 42 restrictions in place. Click here to read the preliminary injunction.

You just read:

Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit">Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit HELENA -- A federal judge granted Montana Attorney General…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.