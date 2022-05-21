Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit">Federal Judge Grants Knudsen Request for Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Immigration Lawsuit HELENA -- A federal judge granted Montana Attorney General…

HELENA — A federal judge granted Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s request for a preliminary injunction in his case with other state attorneys general to prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 immigration restrictions in place.

“Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed with the crisis at the border and lifting Title 42 would have made it even worse, resulting in more illicit drugs coming across the border and crime increases across the nation – including right here in Montana. President Biden must secure the border and I won’t stop fighting his dangerous border policies until he does,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Click here to read about the lawsuit to keep the Title 42 restrictions in place. Click here to read the preliminary injunction.