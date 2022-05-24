Platinum Signs, Sydney's Signage Company, Announces Page Update on Acrylic Signs
Platinum Signs is a top-rated signage and sign company serving both Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.
Acrylic is the most common go-to material used in modern signage throughout Sydney and all of Australia.”SYDNEY, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Signs, a best-in-class signage and sign company serving Sydney and Melbourne Australia at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/, is proud to announce a new update to its page on acrylic signs.
— Alexandre Andrighetti
"Acrylic is the most common go-to material used in modern signage throughout Sydney and all of Australia,," explains Alexandre Andrighetti, Customer Service Manager at the company. "Our new page has in-depth information on acrylic signage and can help a business owner learn the basics. Even better, the owner can reach out for a custom consultation on their signage needs to see if acrylic signage will be the best option."
Business customers who want to learn more can visit not only the homepage at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/. From there, they can visit the newly updated page at https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/acrylic-signs/. That page explains that acrylic is commonly used in place of glass. This is predominantly because it is highly durable and versatile yet offers excellent transparency. Acrylic is ideal for large format printing as it has a smooth surface that can project vivid imagery, colour matching, and etching. When you have custom-crafted acrylic signs that are combined with backlighting (or spotlights), the results are truly unique and exciting for many businesses.
Secondarily, other sign issues can be found at the following URLs: neon Signs (https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/neon-signs/), reception signage (https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/reception-signs/), and even wall decals (https://www.platinumsigns.com.au/wall-decals/). The robust new website has a cornucopia of information on business signs and signage not just in Sydney but throughout Australia.
The most important fact, however, isn't on the website. Signage is a key aspect of any business, both exterior and interior. It is what can attract customers, convince them that the business is worth a look, and once inside further propel them down the sales funnel or customer journey to become a happy, satisfied customer. The company offers free evaluations of sign needs and has a team of best-in-class sign writers who can help with design concepts and even installations. The savvy business owner can thus find a team of hard-working and talented sign experts right in Sydney, Australia.
ABOUT PLATINUM SIGNS
Platinum Signs is a best-in-class sign company based in Sydney with offices in Melbourne and other locations in Australia. We specialize in signage for businesses, nonprofits, and government entities who want the best signs at affordable prices. Whether it’s a custom sign for your business or a vehicle wrap (car wrap or truck wrap or other types of fleet or vehicle wrapping), whether it’s lightbox sign (3D or LED signage), whether it’s acrylic signs or perplex signs, we want to be your sign company! Other services include CNC Router Cutting, custom signage, laser cutting, and – of course – signage for offices. We service all of Australia from Sydney and Melbourne, to companies with branding and fleet needs across the country. Contact us today for a free consultation on your sign needs.
