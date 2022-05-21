ViewsVibe Is Helping Video Creators To Expand Their Reach With Native Ads
By leveraging the power of native ads, ViewsVibe has found a proven way to give videos maximum exposure organically on YouTube.UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's no denying that video content has never been more popular. People watched over 12 billion minutes of video online in 2020, and they want more.
This is an excellent time for digital content creators and businesses to focus on video content. One can accomplish precisely that with YouTube's monetization options.
YouTube is one of the most well-known digital media platforms for promoting content of various types. Views are very important for YouTube videos. The more Youtube views, the more chances a Youtube Channel has of monetizing its content. YouTube monetization refers to the ability to profit from the videos on YouTube.
A creator must meet specific standards and join the YouTube Partner Program to allow revenue on YouTube (YPP).
To be eligible for monetization on YouTube, a channel must have:
4,000 watch hours over the last 12 months
The channel should have at least 1,000 subscribers.
Easier said than done, YouTube channels often find it difficult to meet these criteria. And even if they do, to grow their channel further, they need some support.
Understanding this need of the customers, ViewsVibe was started.
Their secret sauce is "Native Ads" that they run on multiple sources that bring engagement from real users and improve the YouTube channel's metric.
The native ad that ViewsVibe leverages is like Google ads but for videos. It helps bring natural engagement to the videos and accelerates the channel's growth and maximise your video viewership.
After working with thousands of select clients, ViewsVibe’s website is now officially open for all. They have carefully crafted different services catering to the diverse needs of the customers.
What sets them apart is the speed and precision by which they deliver results.
ViewsVibe has been getting glorious reviews and feedback from its customers :
“I'm an SMM specialist and I used to spend so much time on growing my clients' social media accounts. But this YouTube panel changed my life. Now I'm able to save much more time and effort while expanding my clientele. Thank you.” - Jenny Stevenson
“I can only speak from my experience but let me tell you this: you can't go wrong with this YouTube Views panel.” - Reese Owens
“No matter how much I tried to promote my business online, I didn't get good results. I was just a beginner small business owner. Using ViewsVibe’s panel helped me a lot” - Mike Wong
“I'm very impressed” - Anika Bhagat
Talking to the media, the CEO of ViewsVibe was quoted as saying “We promote YouTube video via ads on multiple sources which brings you lots of real engagement naturally and helps you skyrocket your channel growth.”... “We use various advertising platforms to run ads for your video in order to deliver views. It includes Native Ads, Programmatic Ads, Banner Ads, and more. Obviously, you won't be able to see ads because it's been served to billions of users, so it is highly unlikely it could be displayed to you from a billion users.”, he further added.
For more details, visit https://viewsvibe.com
