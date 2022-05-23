Submit Release
LENDINGPAD® HIRES DOMINIQUE WIEST, VP OF COMPLIANCE

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LENDINGPAD® HIRES DOMINIQUE WIEST, VP OF COMPLIANCE


LendingPad is excited to announce that Dominique Wiest has been hired as its newly created vice president of Regulatory Compliance. Dominique has more than 30 years experience in the mortgage industry, including 15 years as a state and federal regulator. Most recently, she was a systems and financial analyst at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Dominique will utilize her experience as she oversees LendingPad’s expanding compliance initiatives and manages its synchronization with the evolving mortgage industry with complex regulatory standards.

Dominique notes, "with my technology and regulatory experience, I realized I have so much yet to contribute to our industry. Recently, I began a quest to maximize giving back to this interesting and challenging industry. Serving as LendingPad's VP of Regulatory Compliance allows me this awesome opportunity. I am extremely excited to work with a fast-rising, cloud-based mortgage origination software team whose goals are to provide the mortgage industry with creative leading-edge solutions."

“Dominique’s passion for excellence and understanding of a users’ needs along with her background designing, managing system design, and driving technically savvy solutions make her an excellent addition to our LendingPad team,” added Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy.


About LendingPad®

LendingPad® is a modern loan origination system (LOS) serving lenders and brokers. LendingPad’s solutions elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of these institutions. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a Member of the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), the MISMO organization and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to https://www.lendingpad.com/, or call (800) 900-2823.

Blair Matuszak
LendingPad Corp
+1 541-896-1805
pr@lendingpad.com
