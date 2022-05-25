NSUR Inc announces partnership with DollarStore NSUR Inc. DollarStore logo

Health and Wellness Crypto Platform NSUR Inc. partners with DollarStore to expand the goods and services NSUR token holders can buy

We at NSUR are excited to announce a partnership with DollarStore ... Users should be excited, too, as discounts on products and reward NSUR Coin tokens will be an integral part of the partnership.” — Randy Case, NSUR's CMO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NSUR Inc ., a reward-driven health and wellness-focused platform powered by the high-utility crypto, NSUR Coin , announced today the launch of its partnership with DollarStore. Established in 1996, DollarStore is one of the world’s largest and most complete online sources of general merchandise for the Retail and Wholesale industry both in the US and Globally.CMO of NSUR, Randy Case , says:“We at NSUR are excited to announce a partnership with DollarStore and to announce our co-owned online shopping platform through which users can purchase DollarStore products using the NSUR utility token. Users should be excited, too, as discounts on products and reward tokens will be an integral part of the partnership.”NSUR Coin token holders will now be able to use their high-utility crypto to buy a wide array of goods thanks to this partnership, from health and wellness goods for adults and babies, to home care, kitchen and hardware goods, and many other items in between. Excitingly for users, they will not only receive bespoke discounts on these items for using NSUR Coin, but they will also earn more tokens as part of NSUR’s Loyalty Reward Program.CEO of DollarStore, Rex Mehta, says:“We are looking forward to partnering with NSUR, a high-utility and reward-driven health and wellness-focused platform powered by NSUR Coin. DollarStore has created an online shopping platform that will allow NSUR members to purchase daily consumable products by using Reward and Loyalty Points.”ABOUT NSUR INC:NSUR, Inc. is a rewarding, crypto marketplace that protects NSUR Coin token holders from loss of value via its proprietary Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin was deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain and is available on PancakeSwap and Bitmart. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items. It is the first token that is protected as part of NSUR’s Proprietary Protected LaunchPad.For more information:Website: www.nsurcoin.com Blog: https://blog.nsurcoin.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/nsurcoin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NSURcoin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsurcoin Telegram: https://t.me/NSURco Contact information:Rosemary Petersinfo@nsurco.com+1 (213) 878-2915ABOUT THE DOLLARSTORE:DollarStore Corporation based In USA is a franchisor of My DollarStore consumer retail stores. DollarStore is a deep-discount retailer of leading and secondary brand consumable general merchandise at a single price point. The Company also sells wholesale merchandise through its Wholesale.DollarStore.com division to drug and grocery store chains, distributors, exporters, independent DollarStores and related retailers, franchise stores and international distributors. The key drivers are to offer variety, convenience, and value to consumers. DollarStore Corporation supports franchisees and independent retailers through its wholesale fulfillment, an online wholesale catalog, a state-of-the-art point of sale (POS) system and an experienced management team. DollarStore has created a Reward and Loyalty Platform that will permeate the Crypto Currency of all shapes and sized and connect them with their customers by virtue of their tokens thus increasing the value of tokenFor more information:Website: https://dollarstore.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DollarStorehq Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DollarStorehq/

About NSUR and NSUR Coin -- everything you need to know