Prime Minister announces two new members of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

CANADA, May 20 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced two new members of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians: Rob Morrison, Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia, and Alex Ruff, Member of Parliament for Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound.

Canadians have the right to feel safe in their communities. Our national security and intelligence agencies are dedicated to responding to threats to the safety and security of Canadians while ensuring their rights and freedoms are protected. Since its launch in 2017, the Committee has used a non-partisan approach to review national security and intelligence activities carried out across the Government of Canada, including by the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, among many others.

The multi-party Committee, chaired by the Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, includes representatives from both the House of Commons and the Senate. With today’s new appointments, all seats on the Committee are now filled.

The Committee provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. The reports, which include findings and recommendations, are tabled by the Prime Minister in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Quote

“Five years ago, we established the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians to properly address security matters while ensuring our national security and intelligence agencies are effective and accountable. The Committee plays a crucial role in keeping Parliamentarians and all Canadians informed and ensuring we have the skills and tools we need to keep Canadians safe.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The new appointees, from the Conservative Party, will join the existing members of the Committee: Stéphane Bergeron, Bloc Québécois Don Davies, NDP The Honourable Dennis Dawson, Senate Iqra Khalid, Liberal The Honourable Frances Lankin, P.C., C.M., Senate Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal James Maloney, Liberal The Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Liberal (Chair) The Honourable Vernon White, Senate

The Committee was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which came into force in 2017. It is dissolved at the end of each session of Parliament, and new members are appointed after the new session of Parliament opens.

The Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians assists the Committee in fulfilling its review mandate.

