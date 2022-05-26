Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Content on Jaw Surgery Options in San Francisco
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a new update to its content on jaw surgery options.
To provide a successful outcome in jaw surgery, it's important to see the 'big picture.'”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of best-in-class oral surgeons in San Francisco at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/, is proud to announce an update to its content on jaw surgery options. Trauma to the jaw may require a surgeon with orthodontic and maxillofacial skills, but even cosmetic jaw surgery should be assessed carefully including consultations with more than one surgeon.
— Dr. Alex Rabinovich
"To provide a successful outcome in jaw surgery, it's important to see the 'big picture.' For the patient, that may mean reaching out to more than one surgeon for an opinion," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "I understand how the jaw impacts facial structure and movement."
Bay Area residents can review the newly updated page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/jaw-surgery/. The page explains the benefits of a jaw surgeon in San Francisco skilled in a combination of orthognathic and orthodontic skills. The clinic supports surgery for so-called "common" jaw problems, including malocclusion, which is an unequal growth of the jaws. The clinic also manages specialized surgery for facial trauma resulting from an accident or disease.
Persons struggling with jaw trauma or a jaw deformity can find the clinic contact page at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/contact-us/. It should be noted that cosmetic surgery options are available; the sister website at https://visage-sf.com/ is focused on the cosmetic side of surgery. Those with dental implant needs are referred to https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/.
A JAW SURGEON IN SAN FRANCISCO SHOULD FOCUS ON THE ‘BIG PICTURE’
Here is the background on this release. An abnormality of the jaw can impact routine activities such as eating and socializing. Men and women struggling with jaw ailments can find a multi-skilled jaw surgeon in San Francisco ready to help. A Bay Area oral surgeon with a professional background in orthognathic, maxillofacial and orthodontic surgery can help tackle personal jaw issues. A broad understanding of jaw and facial construction could be the answer to solving jaw trauma and moving towards a healthier, normal way of life. Indeed, even those seeking "merely" cosmetic surgery options can find a consultation with a jaw surgeon a fantastic step towards health.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY IN SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is located in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here