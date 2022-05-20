Rive Music Video Promotion presents: Quarantine Dream - "Can’t Take it” from Artist Boney Derrington

Boney Derrington, artist Boney Derrington, artist Boney Derrington, artist Boney Derrington, artist Boney Derrington, "Mi Know" cover

Boney Derrington Releases Official Music Video About Dream During Covid-19 Quarantine "Can't Take It"

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boney Derrington is a talented hip hop, reggae, dancehall, afro-beats recording artist, from Long Island, New York. Derrington appears on the BRC Quarantine Riddim, also the Tyres Riddim released by Spragga’s Benz Redsquare Connections – Zojak World Wide, end of 2021.

“Can’t Take It”, Derrington's latest music video was shot in Miami, Florida by Deus Beni. The artist spent most of 2021 in Miami working on new material with producer Solstar Pro. The video opens inside the luxurious Villa Vazquez where Derrington enters rubbing his eyes, having awakened from a daytime nap. Turning to what most did during quarantine, we see him watching television, channel surfing, and appearing bored. Trapped in a state of frustration that most can now relate to, Derrington sings about the long quarantine, his level of frustration; that he ‘can’t take it”. The artist suddenly finds he is surrounded by stunning swimsuit models sunning on a beautiful deck, swimming in a lavish pool, playing volleyball, drinking cocktails, and dancing. Darrington is instantly transformed, he becomes happy and dances the viewer around and through the villa while singing. Once back through to the bedroom, we see it was all just a mirage, Derrington was having a dream.

“Can’t Take It” is an upbeat and fun song created with the classic Derrington blend of ‘Yankee-style’, hip-hop lyrics, and dancehall melodies. The visuals are like a three minute vacation for your eyes while Derrington's distinctive vocals, catchy lyrics, and signature sound are sunshine for your ears. Take heed, “Can’t Take It” may have your toes tapping while you are packing for the Villa Vazquez.

As more Derrington visuals are set to be released this year, crossover singles like “Profile” (bumble song) and “Isis” are sure to establish a presence for this matured talent. Stay up to date with Boney Derrington at https://www.facebook.com/boneyderringtonhillbey

BONEY DERRINGTON - CAN'T TAKE IT(OFFICIAL VIDEO)