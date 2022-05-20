House Democrats Continue Efforts to Lower Costs for Working Families

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats took critical steps to lower costs for working families, including addressing the infant formula shortage and rising gas prices impacting families across the United States. To prevent oil corporations from prioritizing profits instead of increasing supply and lowering prices for consumers at the gas pump, the House passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act on Thursday. The legislation would empower the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on oil companies that excessively overcharge their consumers for gas just to boost their bottom-line. On Wednesday, the House moved swiftly to pass both the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act and the bipartisan Access to Baby Formula Act to address the current infant formula shortage, expand the access to safe, affordable baby formula, and investigate the causes of the shortfall to prevent similar incidents from unfolding in the future. In addition, following the horrific racially motivated shooting in Buffalo New York, I brought the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act to the House Floor to better equip the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security to prevent extremist violence, which we have seen too often in our country.



Additionally, I led a bipartisan group of Members of Congress in announcing a consensus bill to allow the people of Puerto Rico to determine their own future: the Puerto Rico Status Act. This bill, crafted through months of negotiation, lays out a process for the people of Puerto Rico to determine the future political status of their island. This legislation would authorize a federally sponsored plebiscite on the matter and fund a nonpartisan voter education campaign to teach Puerto Ricans about the non-territorial status options that will appear on the ballot, so they can make the most informed decision possible. I am thankful to the bipartisan group of my colleagues and to the staff who worked hard to negotiate this bill and for their dedication to creating an avenue for self-determination for the Puerto Rican people.



A conference of House Members and Senators continued their work to reconcile the differences between the America COMPETES Act, which passed the House earlier this year, and a Senate version of the bill. This legislation would repair and strengthen our supply chain, boost America’s manufacturing and innovation sectors, create new jobs, and equip our workforce with the skills they need to maintain their competitive edge in the global economy. These measures represent key components of the Make It In America agenda I have led for years and I look forward to reviewing the final legislation to build a better, and stronger, America.



Steny H. Hoyer

