Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosting Two Free Statehood Day Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To recognize Tennessee’s 226th birthday, the Tennessee State Library & Archives is hosting two free Tennessee’s Statehood Day Celebration events on Statehood Day, Wednesday, June 1, and a family-friendly event on Saturday, June 4.

“This year’s Statehood Day celebration at the Library & Archives event is an incredible opportunity for Tennesseans to see the historic documents that provide the foundation for our state government,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “On Statehood Day and at our family-friendly celebration on June 4, there will be so much for visitors to do and explore. I encourage you to come to either or both days.”

Tennessee’s three priceless original constitutions from 1796, 1834 and 1870, which are typically protected in a vault, will be publicly displayed in the Library & Archives’ lobby on Statehood Day, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Statehood Day, the Library & Archives will also debut a new exhibit featuring rarely seen historical documents, including the Cumberland Compact, Governor John Sevier’s Address to the first Tennessee General Assembly, the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution and the founding documents of the State of Franklin.

In addition to viewing Tennessee’s founding documents, on June 1, guests can explore the Library & Archives’ other interactive exhibits, pick up free historical craft kits and receive a Passport to Tennessee History. The free Passport to Tennessee History features information about the Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and the Tennessee State Capitol and space to a collect distinct stamp from each location.

“The Library & Archives is excited to celebrate Tennessee’s Statehood Day over two days this year,” said Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill. “On June 4, we hope many parents bring their children to participate in our family-friendly celebration and discover something new about Tennessee history.”

On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Library & Archives is hosting a family-friendly Statehood Day Celebration event with live music, a scavenger hunt, games, crafts and historical reenactments. On June 4, the Library & Archives exhibit lobby with Tennessee’s three constitutions and special historical document exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park are also hosting Statehood Day events on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. State Park Rangers will offer free guided tours of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Tours will begin at the Bicentennial Mall Gift Shop.

The Tennessee State Museum is celebrating Statehood Day and its 85th birthday with special storytimes, crafts, guided tours and commemorative 85th-year prints created using the museum’s reproduction Roulstone printing press on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. The museum’s executive director, Ashley Howell, will offer a keynote speech, “85 Years of Tennessee Treasures,” on June 1, at 11:30 a.m. Visit TNMuseum.org/Statehood for the Tennessee State Museum’s complete schedule of Statehood Day activities.

The Library & Archives’ Statehood Day Celebration events will take place at their new building, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N., on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Mall State Park in Nashville. Attending the Library & Archives Statehood Day Celebration events is free. No reservations are required.

For the latest information about the Statehood Day celebration, follow the Library & Archives’ social media channels: Facebook: Tennessee State Library and Archives and Instagram: @tnlibarchives and the Secretary of State’s Twitter account: @SecTreHargett.

For more information about the Library & Archives and the other divisions of the Department of State, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/statehoodday.

