Sara Stapleton Barrera endorsed by House Representative Alex Dominguez for Texas State Senate District 27

House Representative Alex Dominguez has endorsed Sara Stapleton Barrera to be the next Democratic candidate for State Senate District 27

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Stapleton Barrera has received the endorsement of House Representative Alex Dominguez. for the upcoming Democratic runoff election on May 24 for District 27 State Senator.

Mr. Dominquez has been a respected prosecutor in the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and served on the Cameron County Commissioners Court. In the Legislature, he was made Vice Chair of the House Committee on Local & Consent Calendars and the House Committee on Environmental Regulation. He also has served on the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas Advisory Committee and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund Advisory Committee.

"I am very pleased to have Alex's support for this campaign," says Ms. Stapleton Barrera. "He has been a boon to this community and worked hard for his constituents. That is what I intend to do."

Sara Stapleton Barrera is the founder of South Texans for Term Limits and has assisted three major municipalities in South Texas adopt term limits since her run in 2020 against former State Senator Eddie Lucio, where she was endorsed heavily by state-wide education, human rights, and environmental groups.

Sara was born in Harlingen and raised in Brownsville and is a Trial Lawyer and mother of three. She is a former teacher and a former attendant of children and adults with special needs.

Ricardo Barrera
Sara Stapleton Barrera for Texas Senate District 27
+1 956-428-2822
email us here

