Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige’s statement on death of former Public Safety director Nolan Espinda

Nolan Espinda’s career was spent serving the public in Hawaiʻi’s corrections facilities and administration, jobs that are always difficult and often thankless. I am saddened by this sudden and tragic loss, and I express my deepest appreciation for Nolan’s dedication and years of public service. I wish his family strength and comfort in the difficult days ahead.

–Governor David Y. Ige

