O-Health - Jammu & Kashmir's first digital health platform on wheels

Arunoday Singh - founder O-Health

Arunoday Singh - founder O-Health

O-Health -rural patient focused Digital Health service provider

O-Health -rural patient focused Digital Health service provider

O-Lab is the most accurate and a fully automated pathology lab service.

O-Lab is the most accurate and a fully automated pathology lab service.

JAMMU & KASHMIR, INDIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beginning of a Change - The Covid-19 Pandemic has made us all aware of a need for more accessible health facilities, especially in towns and villages where it is not always easy to travel much to a far-off location to consult a qualified doctor.

Hefty Doctors’ fees, costly branded medicines and costly tests at the diagnostic laboratory, can often lead to people delaying their regular check-ups or periodic lab assessments or skipping their medication.

The timely monitoring of vitals and regular treatment and management of communicable diseases is very important to avoid serious health complications.
Keeping all this in mind O-health has come up with a very innovative and comprehensive health platform to cater to people of rural areas to uplift the rural healthcare facilities.

Arunoday Singh, is the brainchild behind the digital health start-up O-Health, he is a Biomedical Engineer; MBA and MSc in Health Economics from London School of Economics.

Accessible and Affordable
J&K's first digital health platform on wheels is Accessible, Affordable & committed to providing Quality care by introducing telemedicine services and primary care for the people of rural and remote locations, where they are needed the most, in the process striving to provide universal access to primary healthcare.

The telemedicine service provides the facility of Tele-Consultation with India's Top qualified doctors and specialists who provide evidence-based care. The telemedicine service boasts of having done over 8000 consultations today.

The van is equipped with a waiting hall, reception and registration desk, pharmacy, sample collection room for lab tests and a consultation room. The use of compressed digital health devices has managed to provide high-quality, sustainable healthcare services to those who need them, using affordable, technology-based health solutions.

The gift of health for all
Easy accessibility to quality health services at clinics has improved the general health of the population in the area as patients can now avail of regular diagnostic check-ups and they are now more likely to stick to a timely and regular consumption of their prescribed medication. Quality generic medicines are provided free of cost. The vital health services which were fragmented in the past, such as consultations, spot diagnostic checks and affordable medicines for which people had to travel long distances are now available under one roof almost at their doorstep.

People are encouraged to receive appropriate follow-up care and be aware of their health issues. A boon for many, the service by O-Health has received wide acclaim from the people and is changing the way people in the region used to view medical care and their well being.

Sonya Chaurasia
Chaurasia News Service
+1 312-761-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

O-Health - Jammu & Kashmir's first digital health platform on wheels

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sonya Chaurasia
Chaurasia News Service
+1 312-761-0098
Company/Organization
Chaurasia News Service
2nd floor 108, Surya Towers,
Ludhiana, 141001
India
+1 312-761-0098
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
O-Health - Jammu & Kashmir's first digital health platform on wheels
How small changes in farming practices can change the lives of marginal farmers - Ramesh Chaurasia
How modernized farming methods are uplifting the farmers of a community
View All Stories From This Author