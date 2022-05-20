O-Health - Jammu & Kashmir's first digital health platform on wheels
JAMMU & KASHMIR, INDIA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beginning of a Change - The Covid-19 Pandemic has made us all aware of a need for more accessible health facilities, especially in towns and villages where it is not always easy to travel much to a far-off location to consult a qualified doctor.
O-Lab is the most accurate and a fully automated pathology lab service.
Hefty Doctors’ fees, costly branded medicines and costly tests at the diagnostic laboratory, can often lead to people delaying their regular check-ups or periodic lab assessments or skipping their medication.
The timely monitoring of vitals and regular treatment and management of communicable diseases is very important to avoid serious health complications.
Keeping all this in mind O-health has come up with a very innovative and comprehensive health platform to cater to people of rural areas to uplift the rural healthcare facilities.
Arunoday Singh, is the brainchild behind the digital health start-up O-Health, he is a Biomedical Engineer; MBA and MSc in Health Economics from London School of Economics.
Accessible and Affordable
J&K's first digital health platform on wheels is Accessible, Affordable & committed to providing Quality care by introducing telemedicine services and primary care for the people of rural and remote locations, where they are needed the most, in the process striving to provide universal access to primary healthcare.
The telemedicine service provides the facility of Tele-Consultation with India's Top qualified doctors and specialists who provide evidence-based care. The telemedicine service boasts of having done over 8000 consultations today.
The van is equipped with a waiting hall, reception and registration desk, pharmacy, sample collection room for lab tests and a consultation room. The use of compressed digital health devices has managed to provide high-quality, sustainable healthcare services to those who need them, using affordable, technology-based health solutions.
The gift of health for all
Easy accessibility to quality health services at clinics has improved the general health of the population in the area as patients can now avail of regular diagnostic check-ups and they are now more likely to stick to a timely and regular consumption of their prescribed medication. Quality generic medicines are provided free of cost. The vital health services which were fragmented in the past, such as consultations, spot diagnostic checks and affordable medicines for which people had to travel long distances are now available under one roof almost at their doorstep.
People are encouraged to receive appropriate follow-up care and be aware of their health issues. A boon for many, the service by O-Health has received wide acclaim from the people and is changing the way people in the region used to view medical care and their well being.
