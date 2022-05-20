Submit Release
Midwest Summit for Women in Law Enforcement May 16-18

The Midwest Summit for Women in Law Enforcement conference was the first women focused summit for women in law enforcement.  This was part of the 30 by 30 initiative to get to 30 % women in law enforcement by 2030. 

Judge Stephannie Stiel from Fargo was asked to speak on Work Life Integration (balance) in the Criminal Justice System.

https://www.nd.gov/ndhp/2022LEConference

