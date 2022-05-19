Submit Release
DOH News Release: DOH issues red placard to China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant, located at 2580 Kekaa Dr, #116, Lahaina on Maui.

The food establishment, operated by Tay Asian Cuisine, Inc., received the red placard on May 17 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on May 17, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:

  • Rodent droppings throughout the downstairs and kitchen areas;
  • Dead rodents and roaches in the downstairs storage area and refrigerated prep chiller;
  • Missing ceiling tiles and a gap on the bottom of exterior door, allowing entry of pests into the kitchen;
  • Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area;
  • Improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators; and
  • Blockage of the two handwash sinks.

DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions before it is allowed to reopen:

  • Work with a professional pest control contractor to develop a rodent and cockroach monitoring and treatment plan to eradicate the current pest infestation;
  • Clean the kitchen and downstairs storage areas of food debris, harborage, and grease and fill any remaining holes or gaps.

A follow-up inspection by the Food Safety and Vector Control Branches is scheduled for today.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

#  #  #

Media Contact:

Jackson Wong
Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4407

