The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien:for global AgTech entrepreneurs committed to innovation & inclusion
Looking for global AgTech entrepreneurs from groups that have historically been underrepresented in agriculture or startups committed to innovation & inclusion.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radicle Growth, a company-building platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, has partnered with Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, to launch the “The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien”. The Challenge is designed to reach the most innovative AgTech entrepreneurs around the globe. We are looking for Food and AgTech entrepreneurs who identify as female and/or BIPOC, or are from groups that have historically been underrepresented in agriculture, as well as entrepreneurs committed to diversity and inclusion while working to transform the food system.
In addition to being awarded a US $250K investment, the first and second place winners will also gain access to company-building resources and industry executives who will serve as catalysts in bringing technologies to market. Both Radicle Growth and Nutrien are deeply committed to creating a platform for trailblazing entrepreneurs who strive to have a positive impact on inclusion in the agriculture industry.
Applications are now open and will be for the next four weeks. Apply by Tuesday, June 21st for a chance to be considered for the Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien: https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-inclusion-challenge-by-nutrien/
Investment decisions will be made on “Pitch Day” during the World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa in October 2022. A panel of judges, soon to be announced, will evaluate the final pitches and will be comprised of industry experts and leaders. The four to six finalists, chosen from a global applicant pool, will pitch their business in person. This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to accelerate their business and impact.
Candace Laing, Nutrien Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, said, “It’s going to take bold leadership and ongoing new opportunities to help stakeholders impacted by historical inequities and disparities in agriculture. Nutrien is looking forward to learning about the final ideas we will see at the pitch day, and to help uncover the innovative ideas in each and every entry, as we know there are many diverse entrepreneurs that may have waited far too long for this kind of support.”
Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth, said: “We recognize that to transform our agriculture system and advance sustainable solutions in the food value chain, we must embrace diverse perspectives and innovative ideas. Our data-driven approach is essential to gleaning industry insights and trends, and we have no doubt that a commitment to diversity and inclusion is essential to a founder’s success in today’s business ecosystem”.
About Radicle Growth:
Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental, and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
About World Food Prize Foundation
The World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty.
