Alloy Personal Training Awards 50th Franchise
Alloy Personal Training has carved out a niche in the fitness franchise space. New Alloy locations span 12 states and include both single and multi-unit deals.
Our innovative results-driven approach to personal training has caught on with entrepreneurs and fitness enthusiasts seeking a fitness franchise business model that works. Pre-sales are exceptional.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, has awarded its 50th franchise.
— Rick Mayo, Alloy Founder and CEO
The 50 locations span 12 states and include both single and multi-unit deals in Montana, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Nevada, Michigan, and Missouri.
The award-winning Alloy Personal Training concept has carved out a niche in the fitness franchise space that is catching on quickly. Founded by long-time fitness entrepreneur Rick Mayo, who opened his first personal training studio in 1992 and has worked with brands worldwide, the Alloy concept has some of the best revenue per member and retention numbers in the industry.
“We are actively working on new franchise development deals and plan to continue our aggressive growth in the coming years. Our innovative and results-driven approach to personal training has really caught on with entrepreneurs and fitness enthusiasts across the country who are seeking a fitness franchise business model that works. Pre-sales for our new franchisees have been exceptional, and we see a lot more opportunities ahead.” says Alloy CEO, Rick Mayo.
Recent Alloy franchisee Mark Fisher, Co-founder of Business for Unicorns, shared his thoughts regarding the Alloy Personal Training franchise in a recent Youtube post saying, “Frankly, I believe in this model. I did a lot of vetting before I chose to go with Alloy, and it wasn’t just because it was a fitness brand. After looking at the way Alloy was put together for me, it just kinda made sense.”
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, Alloy’s systems are proven, well developed, and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
# # #
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
