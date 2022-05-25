Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce Are Guests On Star Music Radio Station (SMR) With LaTasha ‘T-Huny” Williamson
"The interplay of two singers, piano, and horn forms topline attractions while the understated rhythm section provides foundation. 2022 is unlikely to produce many songs as well orchestrated.”MANASSAS, VA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 6:00 PM PST, Bennie Pearce will share visions and goals with Star Music Radio Station (SMR) With LaTasha ‘T-Huny” Williamson. On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:00 PM PST, Rina Chanel will share insights with Star Music Radio Station (SMR) With LaTasha ‘T-Huny” Williamson. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce are set to change music with a new genre based on skill and artistry, not formula. Phillie-BOP Productions will release Rina Chanel’s first EP, “Rina” in Summer 2022. Rina Chanel, powerhouse vocals, produced by Bennie Pearce is launching the future of popular music.
— Scotty Carlito CARLITO'S MUSIC BLOG (carlitosmusicblog.blogspot.com)
When Bennie Pearce, producer, lyricist, and musician met Rina Chanel, magic exploded into the music industry. Each of them compelling, the blend created an exquisite sound like no other. In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched a first international release, “Worthy”, a debut hit single. The single earned the #1 position on charts including Spotify playlists. The partnership followed up with “More Than Enough”, “Made” and “Sweetest of Melody’, all #1 on various charts, as well as Top 10 and Top 20 categories. An “excellent pairing”, the artists are set to conquer with a new release. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce are set to change music with a new genre based on skill and artistry, not formula. Phillie-BOP Productions will release Rina Chanel’s first EP, “Rina” in Summer 2022 . Rina Chanel, powerhouse vocals, produced by Bennie Pearce is launching the future of popular music.
Bennie Pearce is a musician/producer/songwriter. The Philadelphia native was immersed in diverse music styles from jazz to R&B to classics. His influences span from music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, ranging from jazz, blues, and soul to acoustic music. He fuses musical influences including Nat King Cole, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, The Carpenters, The Sound of Philadelphia, Weather Report, Earth, Wind & Fire, Babyface and many more to create a unique brand that defies genre limits. His arrangements are pure and powerful, leaving a melody imprinted indelibly in the minds of listeners. Bennie Pearce has a unique sound destined to create a new level of quality in a music with no genre confines. Bennie is a member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP). He is an independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music.
Rina Chanel blends R&B with Jazz, then switches to Pop before relaxing into the sweetest Gospel that embraces a secret corner of your heart. Each song runs the gamut of style and genre with an effortless beauty that is unique and compelling. Her talent and precision flirts with the powerful icons of the blues, while it captures young hearts. The inclusive demographics help her climb the charts, becoming the sweetheart vocalist of today. Precision vocals are built on training and a naturally unique style that touches emotions in the most delicious way. She fuses smooth R&B vocals with instrumental backings that highlight her unique sound. Her skillful songwriting and vocal delivery supply a classic take and usher in the future of R&B.
Star Music Radio Station (SMR) was founded by LaTasha ‘T-Huny” Williamson, who is also the program director and radio host at SMR. Our mission is to provide every artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and others alike with the opportunity to shine. We believe that every individual has a gift and that is what separates one from the next. We invite people to express themselves on Star Music Radio Station through writing, storytelling, music, motivational speeches, interviews, etc. This in return contributes to the goals we have set forth, which one is to help cultivate the community by providing the resources to do so. Star Music Radio Station is not just an online broadcasting company but a huge community advocate for the well-being of people mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. With over 1 million views, Star Music Radio Station is bigger than just music alone, as we stand on a foundation built off of Faith, Inspiration, and Motivation. SMR Live TV Network, LLC (Star Music Radio Live TV Network). SMR Live TV provides next-level entertainment by offering music, radio, movies, TV and audiobooks, all on one platform. Stream unlimited family friendly and Faith based content for your enjoyment on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and iOS and Android devices. SMR’s mission is to encourage and uplift others through entertainment by providing the opportunities to do so.
Rina Chanel & Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions crafted a strategy and built a brand designed to uplift and entertain. The brand is built to encourage and inspire generations needing role models.
“Sweetest of Melody”