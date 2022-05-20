2500 VENTILATORS DONATED TO UKRAINE
VORTRAN Medical Technology and The Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation Deliver Aid to the Front Lines of UkraineSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In direct response to the urgent assistance needed in war-torn Ukraine, The Paul Chester Children’s Hope Foundation (PCCHF) has sent the first batch of 2,500 totally pledged GO2VENT ventilators to Ukraine. The portable ventilators, donated by manufacturer VORTRAN Medical Technology, are intended to address the short supply of ventilatory equipment at front-line hospitals, many of which have been destroyed in the war.
The GO2VENT ventilators are gas-powered, single-patient use, disposable, hands-free devices that do not require electricity, rendering them invaluable in areas where dependable electrical power may not be available.
These portable ventilators will allow hospitals and other medical facilities to supplement current ventilatory supplies, reserving their ICU-grade ventilators for critical care patients. The GO2VENT’s ability to run on any compressed gas source without electricity is ideal for the management of serious challenges in war zones, mass casualty situations, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, major power outages, and transportation needs inside and out of the hospital.
“We are proud to be able to donate our GO2VENT ventilators to help the people of Ukraine in their brave fight for freedom,” said Dr. Gordon A. Wong, President and Chairman of the Board of VORTRAN Medical Technology, based in Sacramento, California. “It is our privilege to work with PCCHF to make this possible.”
James Lee, Executive Vice President
Vortran Medical Technology
info@vortran.com