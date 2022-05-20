DOH News Release: DOH revokes Waipahu Community Care Foster Family Home operating certificate

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) revoked the operating certificate for a Community Care Foster Family Home operated by Herbert Sales at 94-1112 Lumikula Street in Waipahu. Mr. Sales was ordered to immediately transfer or discharge all clients from the foster family home, cease operating, and pay an administrative penalty.

Community Care Foster Family Homes provide living accommodations and care for up to two adults. Four inspections conducted from 2017-2020 found that Mr. Sales left patients unattended in violation of the Hawaii Administrative Rules. Following each inspection, Mr. Sales submitted a corrective plan, but did not adhere to the plan.

“All Hawaii residents deserve safe, dignified and quality care,” said Keith Ridley, OHCA chief. “OHCA will continue aggressive enforcement to protect the health, safety, and welfare of individuals in care homes. We encourage families or friends who suspect unusual activity to contact the Department of Health.”

In addition to requiring Mr. Sales’ Community Care Foster Family Home to cease operations, Mr. Sales must also comply with other requirements:

Permanently transfer or discharge all clients to a certified Community Care Foster Family Home or other licensed care facility

Notify OHCA as to where each client was moved

Cease admitting new clients or readmitting current or past clients, and

Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

After DOH issued the revocation order in January, Mr. Sales requested an administrative hearing to challenge the order. The order was upheld by the hearings officer on May 3. Mr. Sales can appeal the order in court. However, the order will stand unless stayed by a judge.

# # #

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806