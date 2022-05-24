Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Reward Helping Teams Fund Shoes
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with gift cards for the world's sweetest footwear.
We love to help cheer, dance, and sports teams save money for the best athletic fashion forward footwear that kids love to own...and create equality!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with the most meaningful and sweetest shoe shopping reward; by launching "Fund Team Shoes," to help families save money for college.
The purpose the shoe reward is to help teams offset the cost of footwear and sports shoes.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Athletic Shoes Kids Love!"
Love to fund team footwear, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the sweetest pairs for every kid on your team.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
