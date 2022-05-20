Christine Zito of Pure Media Marketing Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best in Digital Marketing - 2022”

“We're honored to include Christine Zito, Founder of Pure Media Marketing, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Zito, Founder of Pure Media Marketing agency, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best in Digital Marketing - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Christine Zito into our BoLAA family."

Founding Pure Media Marketing was a natural step forward for Christine. Having grown up in a small family business, she had the experience and witnessed what wrong choices in advertising could cost a small business dearly. Not only that but not having a plan, a good marketing plan, one can lose purpose thus becoming discourage. Today with her family business still going strong, Christine's vision at Pure Media Marketing is to help small businesses renovate their dreams, restore purpose, and thrive in their communities. Like all families, small businesses deserves to have quality marketing just like big stores of the world at prices that are reasonable. For Christine's family, she cares not only about the business the person has founded, but also about the dream that started it all.

Christine has over 20 years experience as a producer in radio / television & program development giving a much wider perspective and ability to see the full big picture. Furthermore, she has over ten years in advertising /marketing in multiple media markets as creative director on projects from design to execution, with proven success in growing business in the local market. She is a female powerhouse and leader in the marketing industry due to her strong analysis for what a client’s target market’s needs are, with an outstanding ability to translate that vision, to creative ideas and design. As an experienced producer, she has the ability to bring in campaigns on deadline, on budget, with experience in dealing with on location shoots, crew and talent.

Located in Arcadia, California, Pure Media Marketing is going on 13 years of satisfied customers with businesses in retail, law, medical, non-profit, construction, and much more. They build, develop, and design websites on the WordPress Framework. They address problems that need solutions, designing, redesigning and overhauling a website goes much deeper than the way they look. They offer functionality, relevant and persuasive content, presentation, call-to-action which in turn is essential to SEO. At Pure Media Marketing, they are Marketers first and skilled at website design, redesign, and SEO. The team takes the time to hear the client’s purpose and vision so that they can create an effective plan with a message that communicates to their target audience. Christine makes sure to take that plan and execute it with the company's services. This well reputable marketing agency produces professional and creative online videos that not only promotes your products and services but communicates a relevant and engaging message to your target audience. Pure Media Marketing can create a market analysis of who is in your market or in the community where you serve. Pure Media Marketing's specialties are SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Dynamic Website Design and Development on WordPress, Maintenance of keeping client's website up-to-date and current with today’s technology, and providing customer service to help and answer questions whenever needed. Pure Media Marketing has been the recipient of the Los Angeles “2003 Videographer Award” (award of distinction) for “The Best Local Sports Show.” We are pleased to award Christine and her creative, impactful and innovative technology marketing agency with the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best in Digital Marketing - 2022.”

What Christine loves the most about her work is her passion for fulfilling her client's dreams and expectations. She states, "When I produce an online video, at first the client doesn’t know how a video will turn out, then when he or she sees the finished product … their dream, their vision on the screen they are so happy, sometimes they cry. I know I’ve conveyed their message on target. What is most rewarding is when a client can see results from the marketing we provide and produce." Personally, Christine's hobbies include competing in Triathlons, writing, and watching sports, cheering on the LA Dodgers and Rams.

Pure Media Marketing is an open one-stop digital marketing shop. Contact them at anytime for their innovative services below:

Office: (626) 461-5015

Fax: (661) 244-4901

Email: info@www.puremediamarketing.com