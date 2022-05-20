Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,569 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Approval Of Children’s COVID-19 Boosters

Press Releases

05/20/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Approval Of Children’s COVID-19 Boosters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 20, 2022

CONTACT:     Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

                        (860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn.—On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and voted to recommend emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at least five months after completion of the primary vaccine series.

 

The approval of the Pfizer booster for children 5–11 is another major step forward in the overall COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and will keep children safe throughout the summer months and into the new school year.

 

Although children generally have mild cases of COVID-19, some do get sick. Ensuring high-rates of vaccine coverage among all school-aged children has many benefits. Vaccinated children are not required to quarantine if exposed to the virus; high rates of coverage can also help to reduce rates of transmission within school settings; and vaccinating children provides another layer of protection for their families and the broader community. 

 

Studies have found that the effectiveness of two doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 dropped substantially during the Omicron surge, falling from 68 percent to about 12 percent against infection. However, two doses continued to provide protection against more severe illness resulting in urgent care or hospitalizations.

 

Parents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to learn more and search for a convenient location near to find a vaccine for their child, Additional information is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-safety-children-teens.html

 

-30-


You just read:

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Approval Of Children’s COVID-19 Boosters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.