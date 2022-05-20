Press Releases

05/20/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Issues Statement Regarding ACIP Approval Of Children’s COVID-19 Boosters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 20, 2022





HARTFORD, Conn.—On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met and voted to recommend emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at least five months after completion of the primary vaccine series.

The approval of the Pfizer booster for children 5–11 is another major step forward in the overall COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and will keep children safe throughout the summer months and into the new school year.

Although children generally have mild cases of COVID-19, some do get sick. Ensuring high-rates of vaccine coverage among all school-aged children has many benefits. Vaccinated children are not required to quarantine if exposed to the virus; high rates of coverage can also help to reduce rates of transmission within school settings; and vaccinating children provides another layer of protection for their families and the broader community.

Studies have found that the effectiveness of two doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 dropped substantially during the Omicron surge, falling from 68 percent to about 12 percent against infection. However, two doses continued to provide protection against more severe illness resulting in urgent care or hospitalizations.

Parents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to learn more and search for a convenient location near to find a vaccine for their child, Additional information is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-safety-children-teens.html

