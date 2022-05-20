Eliza Langdon Oliver Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Female Employment Defense Attorney - 2022”

“We're honored to include Eliza Langdon Oliver into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eliza Langdon Oliver, acclaimed top defense litigation attorney, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Female Employment Defense Attorney - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Eliza Langdon Oliver into our BoLAA family."

Associate Eliza Langdon Oliver is a litigator with more than 10 years of experience, much of it focused on employment law. She joined the firm, Hudock Employment Law Group, fulltime in 2018, and has become an integral part of the client service litigation team.

She handles motions, including arguing motions for summary judgment; pleadings and discovery; and some depositions. She also handles mediations for clients, attends case conferences, and makes other court appearances.

Her experience includes wage and hour cases; FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases; and class actions.

“I really like to help clients reach a settlement. When I can achieve a resolution as quickly as possible, they can put their resources into their companies, and not into legal fees.”

Eliza practiced in several large international firms before joining HELG. She enjoys the close contact she has with clients, and the opportunity to brainstorm strategy. “We don’t take a cookie-cutter approach. Rob and I are both very analytical people. We really think things through and try to develop the best strategies for our clients.”

As an 8th grader, Eliza had a “Career Day” opportunity to shadow a county prosecutor, and set her sights on law school. “Once I get an idea in my head, I stick with it.” Now fast-forward to present day, she is a powerful force of justice as Los Angeles Best of LA Awards Winner “Best Female Employment Defense Attorney - 2022.”

Eliza was always an overachiever and shined in many outstanding ways. She graduated in 2010 from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, with a 4.17 GPA, putting her in the top 3% of her graduating class. She served as production editor for the Loyola Los Angeles Law Review. Eliza earned her bachelor’s degree in 2007 from Michigan State University, also magna cum laude, with a double major in Economics and Social Policy/Relations.

Outside of the office, she enjoys exploring California with her husband and young daughter, hiking, going to the beach, and taking spin classes from her favorite Peloton instructors.

Eliza's personable approach has allowed her to be a favorite of the people, and win many Awards such as the Los Angeles Business Journal – Woman of Influence: Attorney Honoree 2022, and in the previous year, the Inspirational Women Award’ Nominee – L.A. Times B2B Publishing – 2021.

You can contact Eliza directly for attorney services below and expect to win your case:

elangdon@hudockemploymentlaw.com

213-418-9444