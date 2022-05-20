Largest Social Media Conference in the Midwest to Converge in Lima
Social Media Week Lima - We will be exploring the latest topics and trends as they relate to the Metaverse, NFTs, the Future of VR in Business, and more.LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An explosion of technology has changed how people interact with and experience the internet - from marketing automation to digital workflows, technology is making it easier to share your message online. With this ease of access, we often find our messages lost in the noise of online chatter. During the Social Media Week Lima 2022 conference - “CoCreation - How to Expand your brand in the Multiverse by Customer-Based Co-Creation Experiences” we will be exploring the latest topics and trends as they relate to the Metaverse, NFTs, the Future of VR in Business, Future-proofing your Brand, how to 10X Your Influence and more.
SMWL is celebrating its ninth year and has grown from a small online conference to the largest social media conference in the midwest. With more than 250 attendees, the conference will feature 30+ influential speakers from around the globe, local business leaders, networking opportunities, and numerous vendors. Hosted by NOW Marketing Group and President Jessika Phillips, featured speakers include Brian Fanzo, Judi Fox, Kim Garst and Matt Johnston, local business leaders include: Sarah Kelsey - Rhinestone Lipgloss, April Spencer - Spencer’s Sugar Shop, Andrew Wehri - 1820 BrewWerks.
“My motivation to create a local conference was to bring a next-level experience to our hometown so area businesses could stay ahead of the curve without spending big city prices to do so," said Phillips. “I’m super honored that Social Media Week Lima not only has grown into the largest social media-focused conference in the Midwest but is also listed as one of the top 20 social media conferences to attend for business growth. I couldn’t put this on without the help of all the local businesses that are willing to donate space, products and time to make our event successful!”
Thank you to our Platinum, Gold and Small Business VIP Sponsors: University of Northwest Ohio - UNOH, Social Media Pulse, NGP Printing Professionals, Wave.video, Beyond Laser Creations, Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn, Our Town Roast, Joey’s Italian Deli & Subs, 1820 BrewWerks, Sugarwish, Biggby Coffee, Westgate Entertainment Center, Sara’s Sweets, 4D Imaging
The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15-16, at the UNOH Event Center, 1450 N Cable Road. Lunch, swag and goodies are provided both days. For more information or to grab tickets visit www.SocialLima.com or by calling the NOW Marketing Group office at 877-380-6698. You can also follow along online by following the hashtag #SMWL22
Social Media Week Lima Conference Agenda
Wednesday, June 15 – CoCreation - How to Expand your brand in the Multiverse by Customer-Based Co-Creation Experiences
7:00 am | Doors Open > Registration and breakfast
8:15 am | #SMWL22 Kickoff Opening Remarks | Chad Illa-Petersen
8:30 am | Entering the Metaverse: a CoCreate Commerce | Jessika Phillips
9:00 am | The Future of VR in Business | Mark Suter
9:30 am | How to Generate More Leads by Crafting Your Unapologetic Message | Bri Seeley
10:00 am | Networking Break
10:15 am | NFT's for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs: Why you Should Care Even if you Don't Want to Collect or Create your Own! | Brian Fanzo
10:45 am | Future-Proofing Your Digital Brand: 3 Ways to Prepare for Post-Pandemic Marketing, the Metaverse, and Web 3.0 | Juntae Delane
11:15 am | LUNCH + Every NOW & Them Live Game Show
12:15 pm | Panel: CoCreate Collabs, Commerce & Community Advantage | Katie Brinkley, Sarah Kelsey - Rhinestone Lipgloss, April Spencer - Spencer’s Sugar Shop, Andrew Wehri, 1820 BrewWerks and Stephen Barga - Alliance Automation
12:45 pm | Become Social Media Savvy to Promote Yourself (and your business) Successfully Online | Phil Pallen
1:15 pm | Networking Break
1:30 pm | Why Video is Essential to Marketing in the MetaVerse & How to Get Started | Ryan Koral
2:00 pm | Authenticity is Your Superpower | Crystal Tosh
2:30 pm | A Relationship Growth Engine: How To Consistently Unlock Power Friends That Maximize Your Impact and Scales Your Revenue | Jordache Johnson
3:00 pm | Networking Break
3:15 pm | Creating a Sustainable Online Strategy Using LinkedIn | Judi Fox
3:45 pm | The Remarkability Formula | Rich Brooks
4:15 pm | Closing Remarks
Thursday, June 16 – Hands-on Social Experience
8:00 am | Doors Open > Registration and Breakfast
8:30 am | Welcome | Jessika Phillips
9:00 am | Agile Marketing | Dorien Morin-van Dam
9:30 am | The #1 Digital Marketing Shift You Need to Know About | Kim Garst
10:00 am | The 5 Keys To Successful Facebook Ads | Tony Christensen
10:30 am | Networking Break
10:45 am | Growing your Business from the Inside Out | NOW Marketing Team*: Jacquelyn Beckner, Olivia Smith and George Whitcher
11:15 am | 10X Your Influence with Strategic Video Collaborations | Owen Hemsath
11:45 pm | LUNCH + Networking
12:45 pm | Repurposing with Purpose | Jeff Sieh
1:15 pm | Table Talks | Mike Gingerich, Christine Gritmon, Stephen Barga, Katie Brinkley, Marc Bowker, Kate Paine, Jim Fuhs, Julie Riley, Jeff Howell, Mark Suter, NOW Team Breakouts
2:15 pm | The Secret to Achieving Hypergrowth by Focusing on the Customer Experience | Jen Watson
2:45 pm | Grow Your Reach & Influence with LinkedIn's Creator Mode | Kate Paine
3:15 pm | How to Co-Create with your Customers for the perfect Video Ad | Matt Johnston
3:45 pm | Closing Remarks
