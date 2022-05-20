COVID-19 Booster Dose Now Available for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available for children between 5 and 11 years old. The booster dose has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been shown to help prevent getting infected or having severe complications from COVID-19. DC Health recommends that all eligible children 5-11 receive the booster as soon as possible in order to help stop the spread of COIVD-19. Any child between 5-11 who received their primary vaccine series on or before December 20, 2021 is eligible for the booster. Children ages 5 through 11 years who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible for the booster if they received their primary vaccine series on or before February 20, 2022.

Anyone eligible for a booster dose, including children, can get a free booster at any of the District’s eight COVID Centers, no appointment necessary.

DC Health recommends that all eligible residents age 50 years and older receive a second booster.

There are four easy ways to get your initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1(855) 363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

