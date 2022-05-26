DubaiPT Personal Trainers Recognize the Power of Mini Workouts
A popular platform designed to connect top fitness trainers in Dubai with their clients – DubaiPT.com offers mini workouts that fit anyone’s scheduleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrary to popular opinion, DubaiPT personal trainers claim that people really don’t need much time for exercising. In fact, even ten to twelve minutes of challenging workout a few times a week is enough to build muscle, burn fat, boost strength, and contribute to an active, healthy lifestyle. No matter how busy a person is, studies have shown that everyone has time to exercise. The trick is to fit workouts into busy schedules.
Fitness Trainers in Dubai like to call micro workouts included throughout the day “exercise snacks”. Rather than spending an hour or two working out, adding reps throughout a busy day will do the trick. They recommend sprinkling in some of the following during work breaks or in-between meetings:
15 bodyweight squats
10 push-ups
5 pull-ups
DubaiPT personal trainers have discovered that mini-workouts reduce feelings of stress and guilt. Any time a person works out, their brain produces more endorphins - those feel-good vibes one feels after exercising. Results are very positive - better mood and less anxiety. Additionally, the guilt associated with sitting all day disappears when a person starts exercising more regularly, even if it’s just 12 minutes per day.
Fitness trainers in Dubai claim that tiny habits lead to tremendous results. As the Asian proverb says: “Be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still”. DubaiPT’s approach includes offering a unique fitness experience by providing a wide plethora of programs tailor-made for the success of each client. Shorter workouts allow their clients with busy schedules to focus on what they can perform in short periods of time during the day. This way, they avoid feeling overwhelmed by committing a huge amount of time to exercise.
Dubai personal trainers state that adding in simple exercises like a quick set of bodyweight squats, push-ups, or stretches every hour and walking during a lunch break can have a fantastic impact on one’s mind and body. Also, more and more people have adopted the monthly meal plan Dubai fitness experts recommend, and they are happy to announce that they managed to boost their results!
DubaiPT has simplified the process of finding a reliable and affordable personal trainer in Dubai. This comprehensive platform connects fitness trainers with clients and helps both parties schedule sessions quickly and easily. It is user-friendly and allows clients complete control over their workout and meal plans. Fitness experts are very flexible, and their mission is to help clients break up one longer session into bite-sized workouts. Under their guidance, mini workouts can bring maximum results.
