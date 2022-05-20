June Fish and Game Commission Meeting Location Change

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

May 20, 2022

Concord, NH – The NH Fish and Game Commission will hold its next monthly meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the NH Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center at 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness. This meeting represents a change of venue.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.