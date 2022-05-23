The “Emergence of Blinding Lies,” by NOFALSE FEELIN

NEW SINGLE OUT NOW

BLINDING LIES - OUT MAY 20TH

WEBSTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music goes beyond sounds and the nice mix; it’s also an expression of one’s heart. Your heart’s content can be known or felt by the nature of the music you produce. NOFALSE FEELIN, an upcoming Houston based POP & R&B Singer, Composer, Songwriter & Producer shares his experience and life journey in the upcoming release titled ‘BLINDING LIES’. This new amazing release helps those navigate through hard and downtimes; "you tend to love yourself more and gear back to the real you." It provides the right solution to emotional and feelings damage.

Get inspired. Track the next release coming soon ‘Make Things Right’ on Instagram @nofalsefeelin.

NOFALSE FEELIN first song is about a relationship where your lover lies to you about cheating on you over and over again, but you believe her when she tells you she isn't, and when you finally find out she is, you think she never wanted you in the first place because it was just a game.

Because his music and videos are based solely on his ideas and feelings, NOFALSE FEELIN has been dubbed "NOFALSE FEELIN" by the artist and various listeners. Listening to a person's emotions via a piece of good music is what is missing in the music industry. NOFALSE FEELIN has helped bridge the gap.

Who Is NOFALSE FEELIN?

Because his parents and grandfather were musicians, he was always a big kid knowing and growing the path of music. This is where he derives his love of music. When he was barely six years old, he began playing the piano and later learned to play the guitar and sing. Today he is a master of Voice and many musical instruments like Piano, Guitar, Drums. More so, He is also a Music Composer and Produces his own music. Music remained a part of his life even though he ran a multimillion-dollar family business with his family. He is a graduate of the University of Houston with a master's degree in Management.

In search of a soul mate after being heartbroken numerous times during his life, he has endured a great deal of suffering. As a result of this, Music helps him deal with his feelings of despair.

NOFALSE FEELIN Goal

Because the music helps him get over with the same difficulties that everyone else goes through in life. He therefore wants to spread the music he makes in the hope that it will also help others cope. His songs explore the ups and downs of romantic relationships, as well as the thoughts and feelings that go along with them.

To cope, he turned to songwriting. When he was a chubby kid, he never imagined that he would one day be a Fitness Model. As a result, he was able to do everything that he wanted by directing the negativity around him to do something creative & positive. At the end of the day, he wants to inspire those who are experiencing what he experienced. Through his career, music, and the realms of gym he hopes to encourage others not to get low and instead join him on this road of self-discovery, improvement and success.

If you ever find yourself in a similar spot, you can take inspiration from his creations and maybe get inspired. In his opinion, music therapy may be extremely beneficial to individuals in need, as it can motivate them to do better.

The moral of the story – “You can change your life for the better and become the person you want to be".

Blinding Lies - NOFALSE FEELIN (Official Music Video)