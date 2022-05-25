Registration open for the FIGO Latin America Regional Congress – Cartagena 2022
The FIGO Latin America Regional Congress 2022 will take place from 3 to 5 November in Cartagena, Colombia. Register before 1 July for an early bird discount.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration open for the FIGO Latin America Regional Congress – Cartagena 2022
The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) is excited to launch registration for its FIGO Latin America Regional Congress – Cartagena 2022, hosted in collaboration with the Federación Colombiana de Obstetricia y Ginecología (FECOLSOG) and the Federación Latinoamericana de Sociedades de Obstetricia y Ginecología (FLASOG).
The Latin America Regional Congress – Cartagena 2022 is a world-leading event in gynaecology and obstetrics that discusses the latest scientific breakthroughs, best practice and clinical skills in women’s health care.
From 3 to 5 November 2022, more than 1,000 delegates will gather in the vibrant city of Cartagena de Indias to learn, share, build alliances and move closer to achieving the scientific, health care and sustainable development goals in Latin America. The Regional Congress will bring together representatives of FIGO’s 130+ member societies, obstetrician gynaecologists, midwives, nurses, advocates, decision-makers and other specialists in the field of women’s health and rights.
The event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with leading experts from Latin America and beyond. The scientific programme will include a variety of engaging session formats including plenaries, break-out sessions, hands-on workshops and breakfast meetings. Session topics will span the specialties of obstetrics, gynaecology and women’s health and rights, with a particular focus on important issues and updates pertaining to Latin America. Programming will be available in both Spanish and English. There will also be a lively evening social programme.
FIGO’s Latin America Regional Congress – Cartagena 2022 will enable important discussions that help shape national, regional and global policy, ultimately ensuring the physical, mental, reproductive and sexual health and wellbeing of women and girls throughout the world – now, and in the future. We look forward to welcoming you to FIGO Cartagena 2022.
For more information and to register, visit www.figo2022.org. Further information will be available on the website in the coming weeks.
About the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO)
FIGO is a professional membership organisation that brings together more than 130 obstetrical and gynaecological associations from all over the world. FIGO’s vision is that women of the world achieve the highest possible standards of physical, mental, reproductive and sexual health and wellbeing throughout their lives. Our work to achieve this vision is built on four pillars: education, research implementation, advocacy and capacity building.
FIGO leads on global programme activities, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia. We advocate on a global stage, especially in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pertaining to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and wellbeing, and non-communicable diseases (SDG3). We also work to raise the status of women and enable their active participation in achieving their reproductive and sexual rights, including through addressing female-genital mutilation (FGM) and gender-based violence (SDG5).
We also provide education and training for our Member Societies and build capacities of those in low-resource countries through strengthening leadership, translating and disseminating good practice and promoting policy dialogues.
FIGO is in official relations with the World Health Organization and a consultative status with the United Nations.
