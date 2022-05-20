Delta Cycle and Promovec Launch Brand New Electric Bicycles
Delta Cycle, the industry leader in bicycle storage and accessories, partners with Promovec to offer two electric bicycles in an exciting new venture.RANDOLPH, MA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Cycle, the industry leader in bicycle storage and accessories, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its customers through innovative and affordable products. delta partners with Promovec to offer two all-new electric bicycles to the consumer market in an exciting new venture. E-bikes bring a whole new group of riders outside, helping you get to your destination faster, increase your fitness ability and allow even those with medical obstacles to ride freely and confidently with pedal assist power.
Featuring five power levels, front/rear safety lights, integrated battery/LED display controller and complimentary delta accessories, you can rediscover up to 55 miles of adventure with serious electric performance, all on a single charge. Upon checkout, customers can opt for professional assembly of their new bike, or assemble with delta’s easy to follow instructions and videos.
Consumers can shop confidently with a best-in-class 3-year warranty on the motor and battery paired with a full-service US-based customer support team and paid extended warranty option. As a commuter, hobby rider or someone looking to see what all the electric fuss is about, delta’s two bike models (mDrive and rDrive) provide effortless, exhilarating and comfortable riding. The mDrive will hit the market at an MSRP of $2,199.99 and rDrive will launch with an MSRP of $1,999.99.
Promovec America Inc. supplies all of the electric motors, batteries and displays. Based in Denmark, Promovec is a world class manufacturer of e-mobility solutions offering significantly better performance than other bikes in this price range. Their products are produced using 100% renewable energy in the European factory.
Designed to make day-to-day tasks fun again, delta’s electric bike models offer an upright position, rear- and mid-drive motor options, adjustable stem/handlebar positioning and a step-thru frame for easy mounting. Front and rear lights and fenders means delta’s e-bike is ready to take the rider anywhere they want (and need) to go. Available in late May with limited quantities, cyclists of all sizes can ride confidently and rediscover adventure when they ride with delta.
About delta
For more than 30 years, delta has created smart, design-driven cycling products and electric bicycles for a broad audience. We are proud to offer innovative and affordable bike accessory and storage solutions for a global audience. For more information, contact marketing manager Kaleigh Durkin (kd@designbydelta.com) or by calling (800) 474-6615.
delta mDrive e-Bike