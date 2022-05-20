Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Shoe Reward Family Footwear Fund
We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Sneakers Kids Love! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn rewards today #familyfootwearfund #12monthsofsneakers #recruitingforgood www.FamilyFootwearFund.c
We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Sneakers Kids Love! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn rewards today #familyfootwearfund #12monthsofsneakers #recruitingforgood www.FamilyFootwearFund.c
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with gift cards for the world's sweetest footwear.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with the most meaningful and sweetest shoe shopping reward; by launching "family footwear fund," to help families save money for college.
The purpose the shoe reward is to help offset the cost families incur for their kids' everyday sneakers, and footwear for extra curriculum activities (dance, horseback riding, and sports).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Sneakers Kids Love!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other