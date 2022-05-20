Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Shoe Reward Family Footwear Fund

We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Sneakers Kids Love! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn rewards today #familyfootwearfund #12monthsofsneakers #recruitingforgood www.FamilyFootwearFund.c

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals for sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with gift cards for the world's sweetest footwear.

Love to Shop for Good…We make it fun and rewarding to earn sweet shopping rewards with footwear fashion companies that create awesome sneakers Good for Your Kids, Your Pocketbook, and The World Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with the most meaningful and sweetest shoe shopping reward; by launching "family footwear fund," to help families save money for college.

The purpose the shoe reward is to help offset the cost families incur for their kids' everyday sneakers, and footwear for extra curriculum activities (dance, horseback riding, and sports).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We Can’t Change The Price of Food or Gas…But Certainly Can Help Families with Sneakers Kids Love!"

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

