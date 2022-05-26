Local Fence Company Recommends the Best Durable Fence Materials for Rhode Island Homes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fence Company of Rhode Island has been very busy these days preparing for the oncoming building season. One characteristic that makes this company stand out from the rest is the use of high-quality materials. There are definitely fencing products that are better than others, especially for the homestead.
It is irrelevant whether a consumer wishes to have wood fencing in Rhode Island or something with a bit more power behind it, like metal. What matters most is whether the materials are durable enough to stand up to the tests of time and wild weather patterns.
Robert V. is the owner of The Fence Company of Rhode Island, and he had this to say about the fencing materials that he and his contractors use, "I always aim to give the customer exactly what they want. However, I make recommendations based on the location and style of their home. For example, a small, single-family home in the suburbs looks great with a traditional white picket fence. In contrast, an urban condo may need a model that provides more security features".
There are many different styles to choose from, and each bears a broad range of prices. For example, a traditional wood fence that has been handcrafted and painted comes with a hefty price tag but opting for a vinyl look-a-like is much more economical.
One may think that wood is going to be the less durable option, but that isn't always the case. For example, the Fence Company of Rhode Island takes special precautions to treat all wood fences with chemicals that leave them resistant to rain, snow, and other environmental aspects.
"We use high-quality primers, stains, and paints to ensure all wood fences remain free of mold, mildew, and other impurities. Nobody wants their beautiful wooden fence to be peppered with green spots and ugly discoloration. When treated and installed properly, wood makes a top choice for the residential fence", said the owner.
Other recommended materials for fence installation in Rhode Island include cedar, redwood, teak, metal, wrought iron, vinyl, and masonry blocks. Thankfully, through years of experience, the company specializes in installing and replacing all fencing materials for Rhode Island homes and businesses.
"When I bought my home, it came with a pretty wood-stained fence, or so I thought. Unfortunately, after further inspection, the fence had succumbed to wood rot. It was bad. Robert and his team came out to inspect the issue and sadly informed me I'd need a brand new fence. I really liked the look of the wood, so Rob recommended going with an affordable cedar fence that's treated with rot-resistant chemicals and stains. I couldn't be more pleased by the outcome!" Sandy Peters, a local RI homeowner and customer.
One of the best fencing materials and most robust fencing materials offered by the company is classic wrought iron. For decades, wrought iron has been used to line the perimeters of landscapes. Not only does it look elegant and posh, but it bears fortress-like strength. It tends to be a more expensive option, but Robert V. and his team claim that it eventually pays for itself. Wrought iron is virtually indestructible.
Mike Groans, a fellow contractor at The RI Fence Company, had this to say, "I absolutely love installing wrought iron fences because of how they look and perform. Normally, durability and style don't go hand in hand, but when it comes to wrought iron, they 100% do. We offer the best prices in wrought iron fencing, hands down."
Adding a fence to the residential landscape is an excellent idea for increasing value, upping curb appeal, and deterring thieves. First, however, a suitable material must be chosen to ensure longevity. The great news is Robert V., and his crew makes that choice easy through their professional recommendations.
Who is The Fence Company of Rhode Island?
The Fence Company of Rhode Island has been in operation since the early 2000s. Each contractor on the team has decades of experience and hands-on training. Robert, the owner, values high-quality workmanship and competitive prices. To schedule an appointment, please call (401) 496-9539 or email fencecompanyofrhodeisland@gmail.com. The company is located at 75 Abbott St #1, Providence, RI 02906 but you can call to schedule services and they'll come right to you. To learn more about the business and its offerings, potential customers are encouraged to visit the company website at https://fencecompanyofrhodeisland.com/.
