Sugar Land AC Repair Services Recommends HVAC Maintenance for Summer Months
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer season begins, the average temperatures across Texas start to increase. That means that indoor climates are hotter than ever before, and it's time to fire up the air conditioner. What happens when the AC isn't working correctly? There'll be a lot of unhappy people milling around.
The best way to combat that scenario is by having regular AC tune-ups in Sugar Land. An excellent local company to consult is Sugar Land AC Repair Services. The contractors that work there are well-versed, friendly, and they know how to keep all models of air conditioners at peak performance.
HVAC maintenance isn't only about air conditioning units. Many folks find it hard to believe, but the nights in Texas can get a bit chilly during the winter. So it's an excellent idea to have the furnace serviced during the summer to be ready for the fall.
Chad Roberts, owner of Sugar Land AC Repair Services, had this to say, "Almost all of the repair projects we take on are from clients who have never had their systems maintained. Most of the problems we see can be avoided with regular check ins. We try to recommend that customers receive HVAC services at least annually."
Actually, the most common problem seen with any HVAC unit is a lack of maintenance. Things like dirty filters and minor leaks may not seem like a big deal. However, if they are not discovered promptly and corrected, they can lead to big problems down the road.
Another issue that Chad and his team see is problems with the pilot light and ignition components of furnaces. It can be devastating to a homeowner when going to turn on the heat and nothing happens. But, again, routine cleaning and maintenance measures ensure that the ignitor system is working well.
"I love the fact that I work for a company that really cares about its customers. Chad is a great boss and takes time to educate HVAC owners on their equipment. In addition, he always reiterates the importance of professional maintenance measures throughout the year; our services have definitely helped hundreds of people avoid system failures", said Eddie Conklin, a contractor for the company.
Routine maintenance measures for HVAC systems are like insurance for the equipment. It often leads to finding hidden problems before they become monumental issues that cost an arm and a leg. A great contractor looks over all aspects of the equipment, including the thermostat and indoor and outdoor parts.
"We see a lot of mechanical wear and tear during a routine HVAC inspection. Sugar Land AC and heating regulations require us to offer our clients options such as repair or replacement services. When it comes to the deterioration of older heating and cooling models, we often recommend that the system be replaced with a more efficient unit", said Chad.
Some homeowners have AC units from the 1970 and 80s. That's a very long time to have a piece of equipment. During maintenance procedures, contractors can show homeowners how older models increase energy costs and underperforming.
"I didn't know how inefficiently my AC was running until Chad and his team showed me a newer model. The equipment I had was from the late 1990s, and it was time to retire. Boy, am I ever glad that I did! My home has never been cooler!" said Marta Williams, a satisfied customer.
It really does make a difference when AC and furnace units are professionally maintained. The best time of year to make an appointment for such services is before they are needed. Chad and his crew work around the clock to ensure all customers have high-quality services that keep their homes and commercial properties climate-controlled and comfortable.
Who is Sugar Land AC Repair Services?
Sugar Land AC Repair Services is a local Texas-based company, located at 2814 Green Fields Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479, that offers various heating and cooling services. There isn't anything they can't do from emergency repair to brand new installation.
Chase Roberts
Sugar Land AC Repair Services
+1 281-595-1899
Sugar Land AC Repair Services - Fast and Affordable AC Repair