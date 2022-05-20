FreshMinistries Adds New Executive Director at Its Beaver Street Enterprise Center

A non-profit organization working to eliminate extreme poverty has made an addition to its team.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshMinistries, a Florida-based non-profit organization, today announced that Terrance Brisbane has been selected as Executive Director of Beaver Street Enterprise Center.

Beaver Street Enterprise Center is a non-profit business incubator located in core-city Jacksonville and provides office space, amenities and coaching services to start-up companies. BSEC was launched by FreshMinistries in 2003.

Brisbane replaces Theresa Johnson, who is retiring.

Brisbane most recently served as Vice President for Community Development and Mortgage Outreach for BBVA Bank. He helped boost BBVA’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating from “Needs Improvement” to “Outstanding” within just a few years and has an extensive understanding of community development and small business fundamentals.

Brisbane is familiar with Beaver Street Enterprise Center, and has provided financial workshops at the center in partnership with BBVA and Wealth Watchers. He is a Jacksonville native, has served on the board of the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation, and is a pastor in the Church of God in Christ. He is passionate and knowledgeable about community service, entrepreneurship, and sound business practices.

From his years in the banking industry, Brisbane, company representatives say, understands how important it is for entrepreneurs to have solid banking relationships and can help Beaver Street Enterprise Center clients facilitate those. His former colleagues and others who have worked with him in the community speak highly of his skills and leadership ability.

FreshMinistries is a 501(c)3 outreach organization working to eliminate extreme poverty by empowering communities, the local economy, and helping individuals reach their full potential. This project is supported by the community and government of Mpumalanga and other partners.

Incorporated in 1989 and launched in 1994, FreshMinistries focuses on sustainable outreach in Jacksonville, Florida and throughout the world through programs to teach financial literacy, life skills, job preparation, business incubation, and other initiatives to enhance the quality of life in impoverished and crime-ridden neighborhoods.

For more information, please visit freshministries.org/about-us

