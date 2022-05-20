Accuscience & Flow Robotics announce distribution partnership

Accuscience and Flow Robotics A/S have partnered up to offer flexible and user-friendly liquid handling automation to labs of all shapes and sizes in Ireland.

Accuscience and Flow Robotics share the vision of making lab automation available to all and putting customer service at the forefront” — CEO Annika Isaksson, Flow Robotics

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Robotics A/S and Accuscience Ireland Ltd have announced a distributor- and service partnership. Accuscience’s divisions Clinical Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics and Life sciences will all represent the flowbot® ONE pipetting robot and its consumables.

The companies are excited to start a collaboration with the mission of bringing automation to labs of all shapes and sizes.

“Accuscience and Flow Robotics share the vision of making lab automation available to all and putting customer service at the forefront. We clicked from day one and immediately saw a huge potential in a collaboration. Together we can get close to the customer in a market that is thriving and punching above its weight in the global field of biotech, pharma, and applied research. Ireland is home to top quality research universities as well as exciting biotech, life science and pharmaceutical companies. We can’t wait to continue our journey of getting the flowbot® ONE out where it can make a huge difference,” says CEO Annika Isaksson of Flow Robotics about the collaboration.

Both companies see a large value in bringing the flowbot® ONE to the Irish laboratory automation market where innovative products, such as the flowbot® ONE, are front and center.

“Here in Accuscience we strive to bring the most up to date innovative products to our customers in the Irish Market, across the Medical and Scientific communities. Having been introduced to the Flow Robotics Technology we immediately felt it is a fantastic innovative automation offering that is suitable for many of our customers groups across Clinical, Academic, Pharma and Biotech.

Flow Robotics have similar values to Accuscience, and we are absolutely delighted to announce our partnership and are excited to contribute together to the future of automation in the Irish Laboratory Setting,” says Commercial Director Niamh Foley from Accuscience.

Together the companies will assist laboratories in reaching their full potential with easy-to-use and flexible lab automation.

Technical Application Specialist Elaine Kehoe from Accuscience visited Flow Robotics’ Head Quarters to get service training and was excited about the prospect: “The flexibility sets the flowbot® ONE apart from any other company. Most other solutions are very specific in what they can do while this can do anything. That’s really exciting. I think that anything a lab wants to do, we can probably make it work with this system. That the software is integrated with different devices will also open a lot of opportunities in a normal lab,” she says.

In the partnership, Flow Robotics and Accuscience will push the boundaries for implementing user-friendly and flexible automation – whether it is for laboratories that are seasoned in automation or users that are taking their first steps on their automation journey.



About Accuscience Ireland Ltd

Accuscience promotes, sells and supports a wide range of Laboratory Equipment & Consumables, Medical Technology Solutions, Point of Care Testing (POCT), Surgical Products, Blood Tracking Solutions and Blood Transfusion Equipment, reagents & services.

Since its foundation in 1982, Accuscience has been a trusted and proven supplier to public and private hospitals, blood transfusion centres, pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare professionals.

Visit Accuscience’s website

About Flow Robotics A/S

Established in 2015, Flow Robotics A/S is a Danish robotics company with a vision of helping labs across the world transition from manual to automated pipetting. The company makes liquid handling automation accessible to all with the intuitive and flexible pipetting robot, flowbot® ONE.

With flowbot® ONE there is no need for advanced programming, extensive training, or a long implementation period. The user-friendly software can be accessed in any browser and integrates to devices positioned on the deck or externally to the system.

Visit Flow Robotics’ website