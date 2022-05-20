Global Marine Plywood Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Marine Plywood Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Marine Plywood Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the marine plywood market size is expected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2021 to $10.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.65%. The global marine plywood market size is expected to reach $15.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.09%.The growing popularity of high-speed and luxurious recreational boats is the key factor driving the growth of the marine plywood market.

The marine plywood market consists of sales of marine plywood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is manufactured from durable face and core veneers, with few defects so it performs longer in both humid and wet conditions and resists delaminating and fungal attacks. Marine plywood can be used in environments where it is exposed to moisture for long periods. It is generally used for building boats and ships and other applications where the plywood can get exposed to water.

Global Marine Plywood Market Trends

The advancement of marine plywood in rooftops and doors is the key trend being followed by the companies in the marine plywood market. Marine plywood performs well in humid and in wet conditions which can often result in increasing the durability as well as the structural strength of any construction. This is why the presence of marine plywood in building rooftops and doors in residential spaces is continuously increasing. Marine plywood is characterized by improved structural strength, lightweight nature, enhanced durability, and excellent resistance to warping, bending and delamination. It is an excellent material to perform amidst humid and wet conditions. It is not treated with chemicals and is composed of several faces and core veneers that further aids in minimizing the gaps between the sheets. As a result, it is commonly utilized for building boats and ships. Apart from this, it can also be employed in the production of outdoor furniture in coastal regions and multiple residential and commercial applications.

Global Marine Plywood Market Segments

The global marine plywood market is segmented:

By Application: Marine, Non-Marine

By Marine Applications: Deck, Dock, Boat, Others

By Geography: The global marine plywood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: UPM Plywood, Potlatch Corporation, Roseburg, Greenply Industries, Mampilly Plywood Industries, SVEZA, JishengTocho, Joubert Plywood, Asia Plywood Company, Samling, Austral Plywoods, Bahar Timber, Van Styn, Anchor Marine Plywood, TaiNuoPlywoods, Consmos, Asia Plywood Company, Demidovo Plywood Mill, BELLOTTI, Modak Ply, Swanson Group, Compensati TORO, and wolstenholme.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

