The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $17.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Expected Cagr For The Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Through 2025?

Significant growth has been observed in the size of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market in the past few years. The market size is expected to increase from $11.25 billion in 2024 to $12.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The historical growth is attributable to factors like heightened demand for drug formations, patient compliance and acceptance, quality and safety guidelines, innovations in drug provision, and requirements for regulatory compliance.

Anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, the organic pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to escalate to a value of $17.27 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The predicted growth during this forecast period is linked to factors such as the increasing emergence of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars, an inclination towards natural and sustainable components, focus on personalized medicine, introduction of innovative therapies, and worldwide expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Significant trends during the forecast period encompass compliance with regulations and quality standards, customized excipient solutions, implementation of cutting-edge technology, worldwide growth of organic excipient provider, and investment in research and development for excipient innovation.

Download a free sample of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10819&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market?

The surging need for medicinal drugs is projected to catalyze the expansion of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market. Medicinal drugs, sometimes referred to as medicines or medications, are chemical entities or compounds utilized to postpone, identify, remedy, or alleviate numerous illnesses, healthcare situations, or symptoms in humans. The surge in the demand for medicinal drugs has intensified the requirement for organic pharmaceutical excipients to procure appropriate and compatible constituents for organic drug combinations and assist the physiological absorption of the drug. For example, the NHS Business Services Authority, a non-departmental public entity of the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK, reported in July 2023 that 1.18 billion prescriptions were provided in the communal setting in England in 2022–23, a 3% rise from 2021–22. Consequently, the escalating need for medicinal drugs is propelling the expansion of the organic pharmaceutical excipients market.

Which Players Dominate The Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients include:

• Roquette Frères SA

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Ashland Inc.

• Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik

• Kerry Group plc

• Evonik Industries AG

• Croda International plc

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Innophos Holdings Inc.

• Wacker Chemie AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market In The Future?

The rising trend of using label-friendly excipients for nutritional products is increasingly prominent in the organic pharmaceutical excipients market. Businesses in the organic pharmaceutical excipients space are focusing on incorporating these label-friendly excipients in their nutritional product formulation to maintain their market stance. In April 2023, for example, US company Colorcon, renowned for pharmaceutical excipient supply, unveiled Nutracore - a groundbreaking line of label-friendly excipients tailored to the explicit needs of providers in nutraceuticals and supplements. Derived from natural and organic material, these excipients cater to the surging demand for clean labels in the nutritional and dietary supplement sector while guaranteeing optimal manufacturing capability and functionality. These Nutracore excipients allow manufacturers to meet the consumers' desire for label-friendly contents without sacrificing the product's quality and functionality.

Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The organic pharmaceutical excipients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oleochemicals, Carbohydrates, Petrochemicals, Protein, Other Types

2) By Functions: Binders, Coating Agents, Colorants, Disintegrates, Other Functions

3) By Application: Oral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Oleochemicals: Fatty Acids, Glycerin, Fatty Alcohols, Surfactants, Esters

2) By Carbohydrates: Starch, Cellulose, Dextrins, Sugars, Pectins

3) By Petrochemicals: Polyethylene Glycol (PEG), Mineral Oils, Synthetic Polymers, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol

4) By Protein: Gelatin, Albumin, Collagen, Casein, Whey Protein

5) By Other Types: Natural Excipients, Inorganic Excipients, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others

View the full organic pharmaceutical excipients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-pharmaceutical-excipients-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the worldwide market for organic pharmaceutical excipients. The forecasted growth of this region is covered in the report along with an analysis of other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Organic Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-bakery-products-global-market-report

Organic Coffee Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-coffee-global-market-report

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-farming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.